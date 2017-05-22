Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday criticised US President Donald Trump for sealing an arms deal and other investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia.

Zarif's comments came after Trump, who was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and defeat extremists and "isolate" Iran.

"Iran - fresh from real elections - attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?," Zarif wrote in a Twitter post, referring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Predominantly-Shia Iran and the predominantly-Sunni kingdom, Saudi Arabia, accuse each other of backing different sides in the conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Just a show"

Separately, Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani on Monday dismissed Trump's summit with Arab leaders as "just a show".

"The gathering in Saudi Arabia was just a show with no practical or political value of any kind," Rouhani said.