Hundreds of Syrian rebels and their families left the last opposition-held district of Homs late on Sunday, completing a deal that brought the whole city back under the control of Bashar al Assad's regime for the first time since the start of the war.

Since December, the opposition have lost their former stronghold of Aleppo and nearly all of the areas they controlled in Damascus.

Homs has been at least partially controlled by the rebels since the early days of the revolt that broke out in 2011. But the regime forces recaptured one Homs neighbourhood after the other, finally isolating the rebels in the Waer district.