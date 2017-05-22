The trial of 221 people accused of attempting to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government last July started on Monday in Ankara.

The accused include 26 former Turkish generals who are believed to be the ring leaders. Gendarmerie ushered the defendants into the courtroom inside a secure prison complex in Sincan outside Ankara.

The indictment – accepted by the 17th Heavy Penal Court in Ankara on March 8 – outlined the "attempt to overthrow the democratic constitutional order by treasonous FETO members with 35 planes, 37 helicopters, 246 armoured vehicles and around 4,000 light weapons."

FETO (Fethullah Terrorist Organisation) is the acronym Ankara uses to refer to the network of US-based Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of masterminding the attempted July 15 coup. Gulen denies any involvement in the failed putsch.

Gulen lives in self-imposed exile in the United States. He is one of 12 of the 221 accused who are being tried in absentia. There are 12 civilians who are also facing charges related to their support for the coup attempt.