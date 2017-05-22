Russia agreed on Monday to lift remaining trade sanctions against Turkey imposed after Turkish air forces shot down a Russian warplane over the Syrian border in 2015.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister MehmetSimsek and his Russian counterpart Arkady Dvorkovich signed the accord on the sidelines of a summit of Black Sea regional leaders in Istanbul on Monday.

It said that the document was an important step towards the normalisation of economic relations and increasing trade volumes.

Delegates from 12 member states attended the twenty-fifth anniversary summit of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which discussed economic cooperation and institutional reforms.

BSEC members include Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Turkish tomatoes expected to re-enter Russian kitchens

The Russian government in a statement confirmed that the document "on the lifting of bilateral trade restrictions" was signed in the presence of Turkish Prime Minister BinaliYildirim and Russian Premier DmitryMedvedev.

There were no immediate details on the contents of the document, but it is expected to again allow the import to Russia of tomatoes, a key Turkish agricultural export.

The November 24, 2015 shooting down of the Russian plane led to an unprecedented crisis in ties and prompted Russia to impose a raft of sanctions against Ankara.