Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal, said he will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court.

Temer made the assertion in an interview in Folha de S. Paulo, Brazil's largest newspaper, on Monday.

Brazilians who have become inured to the massive, three-year corruption investigation were shocked last week by the disclosure of a recording that appeared to show Temer condoning the payment of hush money to a jailed lawmaker.

The Supreme Court has opened an investigation into the revelations that were part of plea bargain testimony by the billionaire owners of meatpacking giant JBS SA.

The court is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to suspend the investigation at Temer's request until it can be determined if the recording was manipulated to implicate him.

No resignation

"I will not resign. Oust me if you want, but if I stepped down, I would be admitting guilt," said Temer, who has said the recording of his meeting with JBS chairman Joesley Batista was doctored.

The scandal has threatened to tear apart Temer's coalition in Congress and leave Latin America's largest economy adrift as the president fights for his political survival, just a year after the impeachment of his predecessor.

The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Temer's biggest ally in the governing coalition, put off a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to continue supporting the beleaguered president.

Party officials said on Monday the PSDB will wait until the Supreme Court rules this week on whether to continue an investigation of Temer.

The president is maintaining a confident outlook, telling Folha he is "absolutely" sure he is capable of finishing his term through the end of 2018 without giving up on his legislative agenda, which includes an ambitious overhaul of the country's labor and social security regulations.

Coalition struggling