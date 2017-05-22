Doctors rallied in Venezuela on Monday in the latest street protests against embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

The death toll climbed to 49 as the unrest entered its eighth week, the public prosecution service said in a new toll.

Fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police early in the day on the outskirts of Caracas, where demonstrators blocked streets with barricades.

After marches by various civil groups, it was the turn of the Venezuelan Medical Federation to vent its frustrations in the streets.

"The country is verging on catastrophe. The health system is a disaster," said Fernando Gudayol, a 50-year-old surgeon.

One is always afraid to come out, but we will carry on doing it until there is a change.

More than a thousand of its sympathisers marched towards the health ministry in Caracas. Police fired tear gas to drive them back, in scenes familiar after weeks of unrest.

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas, who has more on the story from Caracas.

Pro-government counter-rally

The opposition is demanding elections to remove Maduro from power. They blame him for an economic crisis that has caused shortages of food, medicine and basic supplies.

"A simple infection can turn into something serious for a lack of antibiotics and any kind of supplies, and for a lack of maintenance of the equipment," said Eliecer Melear, a 41-year-old urologist.