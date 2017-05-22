Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Aden demanding the secession of southern Yemen.

The mass gathering comes ten days after a group of regional politicians declared a separatist government led by former Aden governor Aidroos al Zubaidi.

The group calls for the return to the borders of 1990, before the country's unification.

Aidaroos al Zubaidi made his announcement in a televised address in front of the flag of the former nation of South Yemen, whose forces were defeated by the north in 1994 and brought into a reunified country.