Three climbers died on Mount Everest on Sunday, taking the death toll on the world's highest mountain in the past month to at least five amid mountaineers' safety concerns, officials said on Monday.

A 54-year-old Australian, Francesco Enrico Marchetti, died on the Tibetan side of Everest, while Vladimir Strba, 48, of Slovakia, perished near the Balcony in the south in Nepal, officials said. American climber Roland Yearwood also died on Sunday. Contact has been lost with an Indian after he scaled the peak on Saturday.

Marchetti died due to apparent altitude sickness about 8,300 metres (27,230 feet) above sea level while on his summit approach, said Navin Trital of the Expedition Himalaya company that coordinated logistics for the climber.

"He fell sick and died while being brought down to a lower camp," Trital said. He was unable to give details because of poor communications with the team.

Strba died at around 8,400 metres (27,500 feet) in the "death zone", on the Nepali side where the air is very thin, Tourism Department official Gyanendra Shrestha said on Monday. He also said the exact circumstances leading to Strba's death were not clear.

Roland Yearwood, 50, from the US state of Alabama, perished at an altitude of about 8,400 metres (27,500 feet).