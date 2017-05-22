Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title – their first in five years – as Cristiano Ronaldo's 40th goal of the season helped seal a 2-0 victory at Malaga on Sunday.

Ronaldo got Madrid off to the perfect start after just two minutes before Karim Benzema's close-range finish sealed the title 10 minutes into the second half.

Madrid beat out Barcelona at the top of the table by three points as the Catalans' come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Eibar in outgoing coach Luis Enrique's last home game in charge. It was not enough for a third straight title.

Real needed just a point to be assured of the title and any lingering nerves were dispelled within seconds.

Isco latched upon a poor clearance from Luis Hernandez and his sumptuous through ball freed Ronaldo to round Carlos Kameni and fire into an empty net.

Deflected

Madrid could have further built on a fast start as Benzema saw a goal-bound effort deflected just wide.

Malaga's attitude ahead of the game had been questioned after comments by their coach Michel Gonzalez that he would have preferred it if the former club had won the league before their visit to La Rosaleda so that Malaga could give them a guard of honour.

However, the hosts showed why they had taken 13 points from their previous five games as the first half wore on.

Keylor Navas produced a stunning save to prevent Malaga's Sandro Ramirez from doing former employers Barca a favour with a superb free-kick.