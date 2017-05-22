Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died five days after the American was hit by a car while cycling in eastern Italy, his Honda World Superbike team said in a statement on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that Red Bull Honda... has to announce that Nicky Hayden has succumbed to injuries suffered during an incident while riding his bicycle last Wednesday," the team said.

"Nicky passed away at 19.09 (local time) this evening at Maurizio Bufalini hospital in Cesena. His fiancee Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy were at his side."

The 35-year-old had been in intensive care with severe brain damage since he was struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy's Adriatic Coast.

The force of the impact shattered the car windscreen.

Tributes across the world

MotoGP promoters Dorna joined in tributes from across the world of motorsport for the 'Kentucky Kid' who won the 2006 world title for Honda.

"A true Champion on and off track, Hayden will be deeply missed," they said.

"Hayden will be deeply missed by the paddocks he has graced throughout an incredible career, his millions of fans around the world, and by all those closest to him."