At least 22 people were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday night.

Children were among the dead, police said. At least 12 children under the age of 16 were among the 59 injured, a UK ambulance official said.

One of the first victims to be identified was 18-year-old Georgina Callander, whose friends shared on social media a picture of her taken with Grande some months ago. The second victim identified is eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

Daesh claimed responsibility on Tuesday. US officials later identified the suspected suicide bomber as Salman Abedi,

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II condemned the attack: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester."

"I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity," the Queen said.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood brings more.

May addresses the nation

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack, making it the deadliest such assault in the UK since four British extremists killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London's transport system in July 2005.

May said police and security services knew the identity of the Manchester bomber, but were not ready to release the name.

She also said the attacker had carried out the attack alone but it was not yet clear if others had helped in the preparation.

Police have made one arrest in connection with the attack.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said.

The blast occurred as the audience was leaving Grande's concert in the northern English city.

A witness who attended the concert said she felt a huge blast as she was leaving the Manchester Arena, followed by screaming and a rush by thousands of people trying to escape the building.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," concert-goer Catherine Macfarlane said.

A dark night