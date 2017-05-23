Europe's economic recovery is showing surprising strength, as key surveys of business activity and optimism hit their highest levels in years.

The data released on Tuesday hold out hope that the region is set to see a sustained and marked decline in its unemployment rate from the current 9.5 percent.

And the good economic news could well add pressure on the European Central Bank to signal a withdrawal of its extraordinary stimulus measures.

One of the indicators the European Central Bank looks at when assessing its policy stance is the monthly survey of business activity from financial information company IHS Markit.

Once again, it was strong, with the purchasing managers' index – a broad gauge of economic activity – for the 19 countries that use the euro, unchanged at a six-year high of 56.8 in May.

The results are consistent with quarterly economic growth of 0.6-0.7 percent, higher than the first quarter's 0.5 percent growth.

Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief economist, said the consensus forecast for second-quarter growth of 0.4 percent may prove "overly pessimistic."

Job creation surged

He also noted that job creation has surged to the second-highest in nearly a decade as firms expand capacity and meet rising demand.

The strong purchasing managers' survey comes on top of the 26-year high reached by Germany's Ifo monthly confidence index.

It rose to 114.6 points for May from 113.0 in April. Economists had forecast that it would increase, but only to 114.1.