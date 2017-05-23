Militants attacked an Afghan government army base in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least 10 soldiers and wounding nine, defence officials said on Tuesday.

The attack began just before midnight on Monday, the Afghan defence ministry said in a statement.

Government forces at Camp Achakzai in Shawali Kot district battled for several hours, killing at least 12 attackers, ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

Nangarhar raid kills four civilians

In another incident on Monday night, at least four civilians were killed and 13 wounded during a raid by Afghan special forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor said.

Among those killed were two women and a child, the governor's office said in a statement. Six children and three women were among those wounded.