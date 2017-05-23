US President Donald Trump arrived in Italy on Tuesday ahead of meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, on the third leg of his first international trip since taking office.

Trump's meeting with the head of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics on Wednesday comes after the pair sparred at a distance on issues including migration, climate change and Islam.

Air Force One landed at Leonardo da Vinci airport, where Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. The pair were then driven to the residence of the US ambassador in the heart of Rome.

Trump is due to spend less than 24 hours in Italy before flying to Brussels for talks with European Union and NATO chiefs. He will return to Italy on Thursday for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations in Sicily.

The US president started his tour of the Middle East and Europe in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He has spent the last two days in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, where he called on Israelis and Palestinians to make compromises for peace.

Trump also vowed he was "personally committed" to helping Israel reach a deal with the Palestinians, while backtracking from previous claims that could be easier than thought to achieve.

"Making peace however will not be easy," Trump told an audience at the Israel Museum.

Both sides will face tough decisions. But with determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

Meeting with Abbas

Trump's speech came after he met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank earlier in the day.

Abbas had sought to convince the unpredictable US president to remain committed to an independent Palestinian state.

Trump arrived in Bethlehem by motorcade, crossing a checkpoint at Israel's controversial separation wall, and was greeted by Abbas and other dignitaries outside the city's presidential palace.

Abbas reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the conflict, including a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

"We are ready to open dialogue with our Israeli neighbours to build confidence and create a real opportunity for peace," he said after talks with Trump.

The US president used the occasion to also condemn the "evil losers" behind a bomb blast at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester that killed 22 people.