WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilian deaths from US-led air strikes reach record high in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes between April 23 and May 23 killed a total of 225 civilians in the country.
Civilian deaths from US-led air strikes reach record high in Syria
The US-led air campaign against Daesh in Syria began on September 23, 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2017

US-led air strikes on Syria killed a total of 225 civilians over the past month, a monitor said on Tuesday, the highest 30-day toll since the campaign began in 2014.

Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the civilians died between April 23 and May 23 and included 44 children and 36 women.

The US-led air campaign against Daesh in Syria began on September 23, 2014. According to the group these air raids by the International Coalition has claimed the lives of 7,986 people - civilians and combatants combined - since they began operations.

The International Coalition consists of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Denmark among others.

Highest monthly civilian death toll

RECOMMENDED

"The past month of operations is the highest civilian toll since the coalition began bombing Syria," SOHR's head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"There has been a very big escalation," Rahman added.

The past month's deaths brought the overall civilian death toll from the coalition's campaign to 1,481, including 319 children, SOHR said.

The US military said in May that coalition air strikes in Syria and Iraq had "unintentionally" killed 352 civilians since operations against Daesh began.

The strikes between April 23 and May 23 also killed 122 Daesh members and eight fighters loyal to the Syrian regime, the Observatory said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions