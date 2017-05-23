1. Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar calendar, rather than the Gregorian calendar. The lunar calendar has 12 months. Ramadan is considered the most sacred month of the year.

2. As the Islamic calendar is determined by the moon, around every decade the month moves from the summer to winter

Fort the past few years, Ramadan has been observed during summer. As such, the hours of fasting are longer than usual, particularly in the northern hemisphere.

3. Ramadan is a period of fasting for Muslims around the world

Fasting begins from sunrise and ends at sunset. However, fasting is not expectedto be practised by menstruating or pregnant women, children, the sick and the elderly.

Fasting is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four include the testimony of faith, prayer, giving charity to the needy and the pilgrimage to Makkah.