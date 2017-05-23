WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians struggle to travel across Israeli checkpoint
Fifteen thousand workers pass through the checkpoint daily according to the West Bank Labour Association as Palestinian workers provide a cheap labour force for Israeli bosses.
Palestinians struggle to travel across Israeli checkpoint
Israeli borderguards and undercover police detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at the entrance of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2017

An Israeli checkpoint on the edge of Bethlehem is one of the daily struggles for thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Workers who have special permits to cross and work in Israel provide cheap labour for Israeli bosses.

The West Bank Labour Association reports 15,000 workers pass through the checkpoint daily.

"If you look here it's a terrible situation. The worker waits a lot of hours," Amin Jibril, a tea house owner said.

They have to endure a humiliating crush in this Israeli-controlled checkpoint to make it to the other side.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will make the short trip from Jerusalem to Bethlehem on Tuesday to meet Mahmoud Abbas.

"The abnormality that we are living. The wall, the restrictions, all the factors of abnormality speak to itself. Speak to the others ... and that's what Mr. Trump while visiting Bethlehem is supposed to see," said Vera Baboun, the mayor of Bethlehem.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston was in Bethlehem to see how Palestinians are dealing with life under Israel's military occupation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions