Myanmar's top Buddhist body has banned hardline group Ma Ba Tha, according to a document sent out on Tuesday, a move aimed at curbing the movement's influence amid rising Islamophobia.

Myanmar has been gripped by deepening religious tensions that have repeatedly spilled into violence, partially attributed to anti-Muslim rhetoric spread by nationalist groups like Ma Ba Tha.

The Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority, sent a letter to government ministries on Tuesday ordering the group to cease all activities by mid-July or face prosecution.

"People, either as individuals or as a group, cannot take any actions under the name of Ma Ba Tha," said the letter, which was seen by AFP and carried the signature of several monks including senior figures from Ma Ba Tha.

Signs to be taken down

"Ma Ba Tha signboards across the country are to be taken down completely by July 15 at the latest," the Sangha committee added, warning any infractions would be punished under both Buddhist and civil law.

But Ottama, a Ma Ba Tha monk in Yangon, said the group still planned to hold its annual meeting this weekend despite the ban.

"The most certain thing is that we will hold the Ma Ba Tha conference on the 27 and 28 of this month," he told AFP.