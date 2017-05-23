Former CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday it became clear last summer that Russia was attempting to interfere in the US presidential election.

He also said that he warned the head of Russia's FSB security service that such interference would hurt US ties.

"It should be clear to everyone Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests and explicit warning that they do not do so," Brennan testified at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Brennan said he believed he was the first US official to raise the matter of election interference with the Russians, citing a phone conversation he had on Aug. 4 last year with FSB head Alexander Bortnikov.

TRT World'sSimon Marks reports from Washington.