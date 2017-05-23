Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte cut short a visit to Russia and imposed martial law on the island of Mindanao on Tuesday.

The move came after a fierce bout of fighting erupted during a raid by security forces at a hideout of Daesh-linked militants.

Two soldiers and a policeman were killed and 12 wounded amid chaos in Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city of about 200,000 people, where members of the Maute militant group took control of buildings and set fire to a school, a church and a detention facility.

Duterte, a native of Mindanao, cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Tass news agency said President Vladimir Putin would see him before his departure Tuesday night, instead of on Thursday as planned.

"The government is in full control of the situation and is fully aware that the Maute/ISIS [Daesh] and similar groups have the capability, though limited, to disturb the peace," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told a news conference in Moscow.

The Maute and Abu Sayyaf militant groups have pledged allegiance to Daesh and have proved fierce opponents for the military.

Abella said the militants "have shown no hesitation in causing havoc, taking innocent lives and destroying property."

Duterte has warned repeatedly that Mindanao, an impoverished, restive region the size of South Korea, was at risk of "contamination" by Daesh driven out of Iraq and Syria.

Brigadier General Rolando Bautista, commander of the Philippines' First Infantry Division, said security forces were trying to locate militants who had scattered everywhere and were blocking reinforcements from arriving.