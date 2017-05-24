Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he may impose martial law throughout the nation, after declaring military rule in the southern third of the country – the island of Mindanao – on Tuesday to combat militants who pledged allegiance to Daesh.

"I may declare martial law throughout the country to protect the people," Duterte told reporters after landing in Manila from a visit to Moscow.

He said the militants also beheaded a local police chief in the city of Malabang in Mindanao.

"The chief of police in Malabang, on his way home, was stopped by a checkpoint manned by terrorists and I think they decapitated them right then and there," Duterte said as he justified imposing martial law to combat the militants.

Priest and churchgoers held hostage

Daesh-linked militants abducted a Catholic priest and more than a dozen churchgoers while laying siege to the city of Marawi, Mindanao overnight. They set fire to buildings, ambushed soldiers and hoisted flags of the group, officials said on Wednesday.

The violence erupted on Tuesday night after the army raided the hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, an Abu Sayyaf commander who is on Washington's list of most-wanted terrorists with a reward of up to $5 million for his capture.

Abu Sayyaf is a small but violent militant group based in the southern Philippines and has pledged allegiance to Daesh. It united smaller groups, including the Maute which is based near Marawi.

The militants called for reinforcements from the Maute, and some 50 gunmen managed to enter the city of Marawi.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, said the militants forced their way into a cathedral in Marawi and seized a priest, 10 worshippers and three church workers.

"They have threatened to kill the hostages if the government forces unleashed against them are not recalled," Villegas said.

Marawi under siege