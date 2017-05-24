Pakistan has arrested the alleged mastermind behind several attacks that killed over 218 people in the restive south-west, including a devastating blast targeting lawyers in the city of Quetta last year, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials in Balochistan province released video showing the confession of the alleged militant identified as Saeed Ahmad Badini.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, spokesman for the provincial government, said that Badini had confessed to the bomb blast targeting the city's lawyers in August last year, killing over 70 people.

Badini also admitted an attack on a police training college in Quetta last year which killed more than 60 people, and on a Sufi shrine which killed 88, Kakar said.