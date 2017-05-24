Moody's on Wednesday slashed China's credit rating for the first time in almost three decades citing concerns about the country's rising debt and slowing growth.

Beijing rejected the downgrade as "inappropriate."

Moody's move comes as China tries to clean up a toxic brew of unregulated and risky lending that has for years fuelled the economy's spectacular growth, though some analysts doubt Beijing's willingness to quit what critics call its debt addiction.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that China's financial strength will erode somewhat over the coming years, with economy-wide debt continuing to rise as potential growth slows," the agency said.

China's total outstanding credit surged to 260 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2016 and the International Monetary Fund has warned that a debt crisis in the country could "imperil global financial stability."

Growth trimmed

The government has trimmed its 2017 growth target to around 6.5 percent after it expanded 6.7 percent in 2016, the slowest growth rate since 1990.

China's 13th Five-Year-Plan, released in 2016, announced an average annual growth rate of above 6.5 percent for 2016-2020.

But Moody's said it expects China's growth potential to decline to close to five percent over the next five years, citing diminishing investment, an accelerated fall in the working age population and a continuing dip in productivity.

China's finance ministry rejected the assessment, saying Moody's had used an "inappropriate" method to assess the risks facing the economy.

"It over-estimated the difficulties that the Chinese economy is facing," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the government's debt ratio in 2016 was 36.7 percent, lower than major market economies, and that the "expansion of the scale of government debt has been effectively controlled."

"The downgrade will certainly affect China negatively," Liao Qun, Hong Kong-based chief economist of CITIC Bank International, told AFP.

"The direct impact is that this would make China's debt financing more difficult and the financing cost would also rise. "This is like throwing cold water when everyone is optimistic about China's economy."