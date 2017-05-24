US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is on a two-day visit to Turkey to check how Syrian refugees "are coping, day in and day out." Haley's trip's agenda includes an overview of the UN humanitarian work and to highlight the US aid response.

On Tuesday, she met Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara to deliberate on the Syrian refugee crisis.

Sources say, they discussed the facilities and services provided to the foreign nationals, especially Syrians, who have taken refuge in Turkey.

Speaking to staff at the US Embassy in Ankara, Hayey lauded Turkey's efforts for sheltering Syrian refugees.