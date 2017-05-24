Messages of solidarity and condolences have poured in from across the sports world for the victims of a suicide bomb attack which left 22 people dead after a British concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

The explosion occurred as the audience was leaving Grande's concert in the northern English city.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack which also wounded dozens others.

Football

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said a minute of silence will be observed before the Europa League final set to be held tonight in Stockholm.

English Premier League winners Chelsea FC cancelled a planned victory parade in London to show solidarity with the victims.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday," the club said in a statement.

The team also held a minute's silence:

The English Premier League also shared their condolences: