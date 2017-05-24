WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia seeks to boost honey production
Industry experts say the beekeeping sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential as it is hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.
Ethiopia seeks to boost honey production
The Ethiopian government has decided to teach farmers better beekeeping techniques to boost honey production. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

The beehives of Ethiopia, Africa's top honey producer, make about a quarter of the continent's honey, but the country's liquid gold has not been produced efficiently.

The government has decided to teach better beekeeping techniques to honey farmers to boost honey exports in Ethiopia where 85 percent of all jobs are in agriculture.

Industry experts say the beekeeping sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential, as it is hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.

Many farmers still use beehives kept in trees or clay jars.

But the Ethiopian Agriculture Board says modern wooden boxes are all the buzz.

RECOMMENDED

"There should be modern training for beekeepers," Alem Abraha, a beekeeper, said.

The country is still only exporting at most 800 tonnes of the 50,000 tonnes it produces annually.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports on how the Ethiopian government copes with new techniques for honey production.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions