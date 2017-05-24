Nepali sherpas found four climbers dead in a camp on Mount Everest, officials said on Wednesday, taking the death toll on the world's highest mountain to 10 in the past month.

The bodies of the four climbers were found overnight inside two tents at Camp Four, located at 8,000 metres (26,246 feet), Mingma Sherpa, of the Seven Summit Treks group to which the sherpas belonged, said in Kathmandu.

It was not clear how they died and their identities had not been established, Mingma, who like many sherpas is known by his first name, said.

Ang Tshering Sherpa, the president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said it was windy on the mountain on Tuesday.