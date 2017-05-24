WORLD
2 MIN READ
More arrests over Manchester bombing as UK raises terror alert
Security forces arrested the father and younger brother of the suicide bomber in Libya while British police arrest a seventh suspect.
More arrests over Manchester bombing as UK raises terror alert
A woman looks at flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 24, 2017, placed in tribute to the victims of the May 22 terror attack. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

More arrests have been made in connection with the deadly suicide bomb attack at a concert venue in Manchester. The attack was claimed by Daesh.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande outside the Manchester Arena.

The father and younger brother of suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, have been arrested in Libya's capital city of Tripoli, while British police arrested a seventh person in connection with Monday's bombing.

A counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb on Wednesday, while the bomber's younger brother Hashem Abedi, was arrested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Britain, British police said they had arrested a seventh person following searches at an address in Nuneaton, central England.

"As it stands, six men and one woman have been arrested in conjunction with the investigation and remain in custody for questioning," a British police statement said.

RECOMMENDED

Britain's official terror threat level has also been raised to "critical", the highest level, late on Tuesday.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports on the latest from Manchester.

Britain's home secretary criticised US officials for leaking sensitive information about the ongoing inquiry into the bombing.

Amber Rudd told Sky News that US officials provided information to media that Britain preferred to keep confidential for reasons of operational security.

Grande has cancelled all her shows through to June 5.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions