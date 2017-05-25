President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Tusk and Juncker which was to focus on current Turkey-EU relations.

The three leaders agreed that the refugee deal between Turkey and the EU signed in March 2016 must be fully implemented. They also discussed Turkey-EU relations and counterterrorism.

TRT World'sAbubakr Al-Shamahi reports from Brussels.

In March 2016 Turkey and the EU signed a deal which aimed at discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for the nearly three million Syrian refugees in Turkey.