At least 12 PKK terrorists were killed in two separate operations in eastern Turkey and northern Iraq on Thursday, according to the Turkish military.

A counterterrorism operation in eastern Van province's Caldiran district left nine PKK members dead during a clash with security forces, the military added.

A Turkish soldier was also killed in the province on Thursday.

Three PKK terrorists were killed in air strikes in northern Iraq's Metina area, the Turkish General Staff said.

The strikes also destroyed the PKK's ammunition depot.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.