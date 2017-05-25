WORLD
Four men charged over alleged terror plot in Britain
London police charge four men who were arrested last week over an alleged terrorism plot amid heightened security following the Manchester bombing.
Armed British Transport Police Specialist Operations officers wait to board a train to Birmingham New Street at Euston station in London. May 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Four men were charged on Thursday with offences over an alleged plot to commit an act of terror in the UK, said London police.

The police arrested the men from east London last week before an attack in Manchester which killed 22 and wounded dozens.

Umar Ahmed Haque, 24, was charged with planning to commit acts of terrorism between March 25 and May 18 as well as a number of other offences.

Muhammad Abid, 27, was charged with having information which might have assisted police in apprehending and prosecuting Haque, and Abuthaher Mamun, 18, was charged with intending to assist another person to commit acts of terrorism.

A fourth man Nadeem Ilyas Patel, 25, was charged with conspiring with Haque to possess a firearm or imitation firearm "with intent to cause fear of violence."

They are due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
