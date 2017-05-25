Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet European Union leaders on the sidelines of a NATO gathering on Thursday.

It's his first meeting at the EU since Turkey's April referendum on a new presidential system. Turkey's bid to join the EU will be on the agenda, as well as a stalled migrant deal.

Erdogan recently restated Turkey's desire to join the EU and the bloc's foreign policy chief seems open to the idea, despite many ongoing differences.