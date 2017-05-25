Dozens of Australian indigenous leaders walked out of a national meeting on their future on Thursday to protest a plan to accept constitutional recognition, leader Geoff Clark said.

Some 250 Aboriginal Australian leaders are meeting at the sacred landmark of Uluru to decide how the country's first inhabitants, who date back about 50,000 years before British colonisers arrived, should be recognised.

Clark said an emerging majority support for a change in the constitution had prompted about 50 to leave in protest. Some leaders want a treaty instead.

Treaty or constitutional change?

A treaty would be a legal agreement between the government and indigenous people, which could form the basis of reparations for past injustices. Constitutional recognition would remove the government's ability to make separate laws for indigenous and non-indigenous people.

"We have agreed that there is a need for a voice of aboriginal society. We need to be able to control our own destiny and that [should] be formalised by some sort of treaty," Clark said.

"It is a disagreement about methodology in how we reach our destination," Clark, former leader of the government Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission, said. The Torres Strait Islands are part of the state of Queensland.