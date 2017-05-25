Serbian police officers gathered to oversee the demolition of a mosque under construction in ZemunPolje, a suburb in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, AlJazeeraBalkans reported.

However a standoff ensued when the demolition attempt was blocked by a large number of protesters who gathered to protect the new building.

Belgrade authorities were scheduled to demolish the religious building at 8 am. The media had also been blocked by authorities from reporting on the demolition.

Due to the large number of protesters, the police cordon withdrew at 9.30 and the demolition was postponed indefinitely.

Belgrade Mufti Mustafa ef. Jusufspahic told AlJazeera that the reason for the demolition was the lack of a building permit for the mosque in the village.