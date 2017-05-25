Five police officers were killed on Thursday when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Kenya in an attack claimed by Al Shabab a day after eight police died in similar blasts.

The officers had been deployed to the restive northeastern region to take part in an operation against the Somali-led militants after two separate roadside bomb blasts on Wednesday.

"The five police officers killed in the attack were headed to boost the ongoing operation in Liboi," said North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Ali Saleh referring to a town on the border with Somalia.

The Kenya Red Cross said the latest attack occurred between Malelei and Kulan in Garissa county when a vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Flipped

The blast flipped over the green police pickup and tore its rear end off.

Al Shabab claimed the attack – as well as the previous two – in a statement carried by the SITE Intelligence Group.

On Wednesday morning, three police officers were killed when their vehicle drove over a roadside bomb near the Liboi border post.

Later in the day, a convoy accompanying a local governor was struck killing five officers including his bodyguard.

Earlier this week, Kenyan police issued a statement warning of increased militant activity in the area, specifically mentioning the threat of IEDs.

According to Tuesday's statement by police chief George Kinoti, Al Shabab was "under serious pressure in Somalia" and as a result "has split into small groups, some of whom are heading towards our border with the intention of staging attacks."