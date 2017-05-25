WORLD
Londoners go on with daily lives amid raised threat level
The UK has tightened its security following a bombing in Manchester, but people in the capital London try to continue with their daily lives as normal.
Soldiers cross a road with a police officer in central London, Britain. May 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

The UK has increased its security measures following a suicide bombing that targeted a concert by US singer Ariana Grande outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and wounding dozens.

The country has raised the threat level to "critical" but Londoners want to continue with their daily lives as normal.

"No reason at all to be panicked, no reason at all to be alarmed. We're doing all that we can to keep Londoners and visitors safe," Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said.

London resident Sanjay Bowry said, "shops are still open, people are still going out on the streets and everyone seems to be carrying on with their daily lives."

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports on daily life in London after the terror attack.

Some security experts question whether the UK has made the right choice by bringing in troops across the country.

"It could play into the hands of the terrorists because we have to remember terrorists don't necessarily aim at killing people," said Sara Silvestri from City University of London.

"They use killing people to get attention. What they thrive on is triggering radical, draconian on the part of the governments or institutions they're really targeting."

