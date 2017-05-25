Australia captain Steve Smith has played down fears his team could boycott the upcoming Ashes amid a stand-off between the players' union and Cricket Australia (CA) over a new pay agreement.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has rejected an offer by CA which waters down a revenue-distribution deal that the players have enjoyed for 20 years.

The old agreement is set to expire on June 30.

CA has said players would not be offered alternative contracts if they failed to agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Smith said players were supportive of the ACA, who was "working really hard with CA to get a deal right."

He backed away from opening batsman David Warner's remark that Australia might not have a team for the Ashes starting in November.