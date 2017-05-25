BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin hits yet another record at $2,752
Soaring demand for the cryptocurrency has pushed it up by 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far. A Bitcoin is now more than double the price of gold.
Bitcoin hits yet another record at $2,752
The demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Digital currency, Bitcoin, continues to hit new records in the wake of soaring demand for what is now being recognised by many as an electronic asset.

On Thursday it traded around $2,752, according to CoinDesk data, an all-time high which is more than double the price of gold.

The current rally has pushed the electronic currency up by 45 percent since last Thursday and more than 180 percent for the year so far.

The demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.

Blockchain, the underlying technology behind Bitcoin, is a financial ledger maintained by a network of computers that can track the movement of any asset without the need for a central regulator.

RECOMMENDED

A key reason for Bitcoin's dominance in the nefarious online underworld, say technologists and cyber crime experts, is its size.

The total value of all Bitcoins in circulation is more than twice that of the nearest of hundreds of rivals.

Also, a big part of Bitcoin's recent surge is the increase in demand for other digital currencies being sold in so-called "initial coin offerings", or ICOs.

Under ICOs, blockchain start-ups sell their tokens directly to the public to raise capital without any regulatory oversight.

Strong demand for Bitcoins in Japan has also fuelled the rise of the virtual currency that can be moved like money around the world quickly and anonymously without the need for a central authority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions