WORLD
4 MIN READ
G7 leaders meet for "most challenging summit" in Sicily
The gathering in Italy is being billed as a key test of how serious the new US administration is about implementing its policy agenda, particularly on climate change.
G7 leaders meet for "most challenging summit" in Sicily
For US President Donald Trump the talks will be the final leg of his first presidential foray overseas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

G7 leaders met Friday with divisions on trade and climate change, and fresh friction surrounding US President Donald Trump, threatening to undermine a show of unity against terrorism.

"There is no doubt that this will be the most challenging G7 summit in years," European Union president Donald Tusk predicted, setting the tone for the two-day meet in Sicily's ancient hilltop resort of Taormina.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports from Siciliy.

The meeting comes days after children were among 22 people killed in a concert bomb attack in Manchester.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was to lead a discussion on terrorism with her aides saying she would issue a call for G7 countries to put more pressure on internet companies to ensure extremist content is quickly taken offline and notified to authorities.

United against terror

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed France's total support for Britain's fight against terrorism after the Manchester attack as he met May at the G7 summit.

"We will be here to cooperate and do everything we can in order to increase this cooperation at the European level, in order to do more from a bilateral point of view against terrorism," Macron told her, in their first formal meeting since he took office.

The bombing of the pop concert in Manchester on Monday night, came a year and a half after another assault claimed by Daesh at a rock show at the Bataclan in Paris.

RECOMMENDED

Maintaining pressure on Russia

Tusk called on G7 leaders to maintain sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, but the White House said it did not yet "have a position" on the issue.

The EU and US under then president Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russia rebels.

But it is unclear whether Obama's successor Trump, who is under fire domestically over allegations that Russia meddled to aid his election campaign last year, will maintain these sanctions.

"Since our last G7 summit in Japan, we haven't seen anything that would justify a change in our sanctions policy towards Russia," Tusk, who coordinates policy for the EU's 28 leaders, told reporters in Sicily.

North Korea will "be solved"

Trump promised that North Korea "will be solved", as G7 powers will confront a series of missile tests by the nuclear-armed nation.

Trump's tough talk came in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, which along with South Korea is most immediately threatened by North Korean belligerence.

But the isolated regime has also threatened to target places further afield such as the US West Coast, and Trump has called North Korea's young leader Kim Jong-Un a "madman with nuclear weapons".

"We will be discussing many things including of course North Korea which is very much on our minds," Trump said before holding bilateral talks with Abe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN