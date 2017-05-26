WORLD
Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: US media
Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe. He is being investigated because of his meetings and other possible interactions with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow.
US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, who is also his senior adviser, Jared Kushner arrive for a meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House in Washington DC, US. February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
May 26, 2017

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Russia investigation, The Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.

Kushner is being investigated because of his meetings in December 2016 and other possible interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a banker from Moscow, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe, the newspaper reported.

The FBI, several congressional committees and a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice are looking into allegations of meddling by Russia in the 2016 US election and possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the election.

The controversy has engulfed Trump's administration since he first fired his national security adviser Michael Flynn in February and then FBI Director James Comey on May 9. Moscow continues to deny the allegations while Trump denies any collusion with Russia.

The interest in Kushner does not mean investigators suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him, the officials told NBC News. It is not known whether Kushner has received any requests from the FBI for records, NBC News said.

One of Kushner's attorneys, Jamie Gorelick, said in a statement her client would cooperate with the investigation.

"Mr Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," Gorelick said.

The FBI and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
