Cleveland forward LeBron James moved past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the leading scorer in NBA playoff history on his way to helping the Cavaliers ease into a third successive NBA Finals series on Thursday.

James needed 28 points to surpass Jordan (5,987 points), as he entered Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics and reached the milestone in style late in the third quarter with a three-point jump shot.

James celebrated the record by raising his right index finger to signal number one. He quickly retreated to the backcourt to defend as the game continued.

The three-pointer put the Cavaliers up by 32 points.

James promptly knocked down two more three-pointers before the end of the third period.

With victory in the bag, he sat out the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers routed the Celtics 135-102 to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-1, and set up a third successive championship series against the Golden State Warriors.