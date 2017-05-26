WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains kill at least 91 in Sri Lanka
Dozens of people are missing. The navy deploys over 100 sailors and 20 boats to rescue and help people affected by rain-triggered mudslides in the south-west region of the country.
Heavy rains kill at least 91 in Sri Lanka
Rescue mission under way at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. May 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people, while scores are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

The early rainy season downpours have forced hundreds of people from their homes across the Indian Ocean island.

"The toll has gone up as we started getting reports from areas which were inaccessible earlier," a Disaster Management Centre official told reporters in Colombo as he disclosed the figures.

"There are at least five landslides reported in several places in Kaluthara," police spokesperson Priyantha Jayakody said, referring to the worst-hit district on the island's west coast.

RECOMMENDED

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country since Thursday, inundating roads and houses. Authorities closed all schools in the Sabaragamuwa province, about 90 kilometres (55 miles) east of Colombo due to the rains and floods. Heavy flooding was also reported in the country's south.

Military Spokesperson Roshan Senevirathne said about 400 military personnel had been deployed with boats and helicopters to help the police and civilian agencies.

The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka is usually during the southern monsoon, from May to September.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN