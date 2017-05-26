Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people, while scores are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

The early rainy season downpours have forced hundreds of people from their homes across the Indian Ocean island.

"The toll has gone up as we started getting reports from areas which were inaccessible earlier," a Disaster Management Centre official told reporters in Colombo as he disclosed the figures.

"There are at least five landslides reported in several places in Kaluthara," police spokesperson Priyantha Jayakody said, referring to the worst-hit district on the island's west coast.