A summit of G7 leaders on Friday failed to make progress on narrowing differences between the United States and its partners on climate change, hosts Italy said.

With President Donald Trump still reviewing the US position, Washington is resisting intense pressure to commit to remaining within the framework of the 2015 global accord on curbing carbon emissions.

"The question of the Paris climate accord is still hanging," Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told a news conference after the leaders held talks on the issue.

Merkel described the climate debate as "controversial". There was a "very intensive" exchange of views, she said.

Gary Cohn, Trump's economic advisor, said the president had told his colleagues that he regarded the environment as important.

Evolving

"His views are evolving, he came here to learn," Cohn said. "His basis for decision ultimately will be what's best for the United States."