British police have arrested a "large part of the network" behind the Manchester suicide attack but more arrests are likely, the country's top counter-terrorism officer said on Friday.

Mark Rowley said "immense" progress had been made in the investigation into Monday's suicide bombing that was carried out by a man police identified as Salman Abedi, a British national of Libyan origin.

Abedi blew himself up at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing 22 people, seven of them children, and injuring dozens others.

"They're very significant, these arrests. We're very happy we've got our hands around some of the key players that we are concerned about. But as I say, there is still a little bit more to do," Rowley told broadcasters.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the official threat risk remained at its highest level, "critical".

TRT World's Jon Brain has this report.

Hospitals have been warned to be ready.

However, Security Minister Ben Wallace said there was no evidence of a specific threat over Britain's holiday weekend, when major events will take place.

The FA Cup football final is set to be held on Saturday in London where extra armed officers will be on duty.