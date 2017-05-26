Asylum seekers at an Australian-run offshore detention centre on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island will have to move to a community facility in order to be eligible for a refugee swap deal with the United States, a notice posted at the camp shows.

The directive, that has been seen by Reuters, has left asylum seekers with a difficult choice, as they must voluntarily exchange a secure facility for an area where critics say they are likely to face violence and inadequate medical care.

Several refugees refused to move to the nearby town of Lorengau, where authorities want them to shift in preference to staying at the detention camp. Asylum seekers are already allowed to travel the 22 kilometres to Lorengau during the day, but nearly all choose to remain in the detention centre, located on a Papau New Guinea naval base.

"I am not going to Lorengau, many refugees have been beaten, robbed and abused there in different ways," said one asylum seeker, who refused to be named for fear of jeopardising his application for US resettlement.

Resettlement interviews held by US Homeland security officials will no longer be conducted at the detention centre, authorities said in their notice.