POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Team UK prevails over USA at FootGolf tournament
During FootGolf's inaugural Jansen Cup, players kicked their footballs into oversized golf holes over three days at the Desert Willow Golf Resort, California.
Team UK prevails over USA at FootGolf tournament
Team UK prevailed 29 1/2 - 18 1/2 over Team USA in the 24-a-side mixed-gender event on Wednesday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Team UK inflicted a crushing defeat on Team USA in FootGolf's Jansen Cup, a Ryder Cup-like hybrid of football and golf, played in the US state of California.

Team UK prevailed 29 1/2 - 18 1/2 over Team USA in the 24-a-side mixed-gender event at the Desert Willow Golf Resort on Wednesday.

During the inaugural cup, players scored points by kicking their footballs into oversized golf holes over three days.

RECOMMENDED

Team UK featured Mark Scotchford, who was once a scholar with English Championship second-tier soccer club Brentford.

"Yes, they have been great opponents. The one thing with the Americans is that they never give up," Scotchford said of the FootGolf World Cup winners.

"We had a big lead but every player fought to the end, which is refreshing and made it a great battle."

The Jansen Cup, named after one of FootGolf's Dutch creators Michael Jansen, will - like the Ryder - also be played once every two years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions