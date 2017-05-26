A US military investigation on Thursday acknowledged that more than 100 civilians were killed in a US air strike on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March during operations against Daesh militants.

The probe concluded that the US strike in the Al Jadida district inadvertently triggered explosives placed in the building by Daesh, causing it to collapse.

Local officials and eyewitnesses have said as many as 240 people may have died in the strike.

It appeared to be the single largest incident of civilian casualties involving the US-led coalition since it started operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Prior to this investigation, the coalition said that at least 352 civilians had been killed since the campaign started. That estimate is far lower than those provided by outside groups.

Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler, who oversaw the investigation, told reporters that 101 civilians inside the building were killed, four civilians were killed in the neighbouring building, and 36 civilians were still not accounted for.

Two snipers seen in building were target of bombing

Prior to the March 17 strike, Iraqi forces were about 100 metres (328 feet) away and could see two snipers on the second floor of the building. However, Isler said, there were blind zones and the forces could not see parts of the building.

The coalition had been monitoring the area since the operation for western Mosul began weeks before. However, for two days before the strike took place, the coalition did not have overhead surveillance of the area because of the weather, Isler said.

When the 227 kilogramme (500 pound) bomb was dropped on the building targeting the snipers, it triggered explosives inside the concrete structure, collapsing it onto civilians.