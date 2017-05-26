Veteran Italian designer, Laura Biagiotti, who suffered brain damage following a heart attack this week, died early on Friday, her company said. She was 73.

Biagiotti helped transform her mother's business from a small tailoring shop in Rome to an internationally recognised ready-to-wear fashion brand.

The Laura Biagiotti brand is known for its fine knitwear and loose clothes as well as perfumes, accessories and watches.

Dubbed the "Queen of Cashmere", her company said it uses 50,000 kilos of the fine soft wool every year to make its clothes.

Born in 1943, Biagiotti began her career in 1965 when she joined her mother Delia, who had just opened a dressmaking business in Rome after having designed uniforms for the crews of the Alitalia airline.