Muslims mark the beginning of Ramadan
Many Muslims across the world will refrain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk during the holy month of Ramadan and spend most of their free time in prayers.
Ramadan is considered by Muslims as the most sacred month of Islamic calendar, as it is the month in which the holy Quran was revealed. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Muslims across the world on Friday evening welcomed the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is considered by Muslims as the most sacred month on the Islamic calendar, as it is in this month in which the Holy Quran was revealed.

Almost 1.5 billion Muslims will for the next month refrain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk and spend most of their free time in prayers.

The first fast will commence on Saturday.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
