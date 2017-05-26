Air strikes since Thursday evening have killed more than 100 people, including family members of Daesh fighters, in Al Mayadin, a town held by the terrorist group near Deir Al Zor in eastern Syria, a war monitor has said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the raids were carried out by US-led coalition warplanes.

The Observatory said more than 40 children were among those killed in the strikes, which levelled Al Mayadin's municipality building.

Many of the families had fled from Raqqa, Daesh's stronghold to the north-west, which US-backed Syrian fighters are pushing towards in an offensive against the group, the observatory said.

A spokesperson for the US-led coalition fighting Daesh said that its forces had conducted strikes near Al Mayadin on May 25 and 26 and were assessing the results.

"The rising toll of civilian deaths and injuries already caused by air strikes in Deir Al Zor and Raqqa suggests that insufficient precautions may have been taken in the attacks," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.

He said "all states" whose air forces are active in the anti-Deash missions needed "to take much greater care to distinguish between legitimate military targets and civilians."

The SOHR gathered information from civilian and medical sources on the ground in Daesh-held Mayadin, which was facing its third day of fierce bombing.

Coalition air strikes

According to the Observatory, 37 civilians were killed in coalition raids on the town on Thursday night, including 13 children, and another 15 had been killed in coalition strikes on Wednesday.

Residents saw reconnaissance aircraft and warplanes circling the city at 7:25 pm local time (1625 GMT) on Thursday before they fired missiles which struck two buildings, one of which was a four-storey block housing Syrian and Moroccan families of Daesh militants.